Thankful Thursdays: Care for the Caregiver is a new program being offered to support the local caregiving community in Fountain Hills. Dr. Karen Willfahrt, a Naturopathic Doctor and Nurse, will facilitate the group, and hopes to build on the foundation of support created by the caregiver support groups currently active in Fountain Hills and throughout the Valley. There is no charge for attendance.
The Care for the Caregiver program will use the book, “Soul Care for Caregivers: How to Help Yourself While Helping Others,” written by author and psychology professor Susanne West, as its foundation. The book serves as a guide to help individuals care for their mind, body and spirit while caring for others.
The program will be educational and experiential in nature.
“We will demonstrate techniques such as guided meditation/visualization and laughter, and engage the participants in the practice, if they wish, so that they can integrate it as a part of their daily lives,” reads a press release. “It will offer techniques to address burnout and ‘compassion fatigue,’ and offer time for one on one to develop a plan to maintain one’s health.”
There are many resources available for caregivers at the local, state and national level, but organizers for Care for the Caregiver say they are often difficult to navigate. In some sessions, there will be time to answer questions and help individuals navigate the resources and develop a plan to get the help they need, if available. Each session will be a little different. They will start with meditation and end with laughter, and harmonic light therapy or massage/vibration treatments will be available to those interested, as time allows.
Life Journey Partners of America, Inc. is a grassroots movement committed to finding solutions for the millions of Americans who require care to remain safely in their homes and live their best lives, but have gaps in care, and to support those who care for them. It is a 501(3) non-profit organization committed to building and supporting caregiving communities within existing communities to address gaps in care and provide education and training necessary to care for individuals who would otherwise be unable to remain in their homes due to physical or mental disabilities, regardless of the ability to pay. Karen Willfahrt is the director and founder, and states that they committed to finding solutions for caregivers and those needing care to live their best lives.
The Thankful Thursdays: Care for the Caregiver sessions are scheduled for April 6, April 20 and April 27, and will continue monthly on the first, third and fourth Thursday of the month, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vendor Venue at 16714 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Life Journey Partners of America is looking for local business support of caregivers on Thursdays. If a business would like to provide coffee or a luncheon, contact Dr. Willfahrt at lifejourneypartners@gmail.com or 715-897-6286.
Those with questions or interest in the program can also reach out to the contact information above or visit ljpa.org.