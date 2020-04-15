The Fountain Hills Community Services Department is initiating a new program to help citizens during the pandemic isolation.
Community Services Director Rachel Goodwin said “Care Cards” is intended to be a collaborative effort between the town’s volunteer program, senior programs and recreation programs.
“The intent is to have our community create cards that we will mail to our local seniors as a way to help them feel more connected and less isolated during this time,” Goodwin said. “This effort is in response to the tremendous feedback we have been getting from our homebound seniors who are struggling with maintaining personal connections.”
TOFH Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland is overseeing the efforts and the recreation team is helping to promote the program to families and encourage kids to create cards at home.
“Hopefully this will prove to be a win-win effort,” Goodwin said.