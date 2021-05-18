Due to the success of their first car wash fundraiser, the Fountain Hills High School football team is looking forward to securing the final funds to pay for summer training camp at ASU football’s Camp Tontozona this weekend.
The team is hosting another car wash Saturday, May 22, from 7 to 11 a.m. Participants are invited to come through the driveway at the high school and make their way back to the football fields where the car wash is taking place. Any donation is appreciated.
There will be donation forms and tax credit forms for those who want them. Organizers want to thank the community for helping the local football team send the Falcons to camp.