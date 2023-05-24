At its May 16 regular session, the Town Council heard from staff that most of the capital improvement projects undertaken for the current fiscal year are coming in at or below budget. The combined capital projects budget for Community Services and Public Works was just shy of $6 million for FY 2022/2023. Staff reported that savings on the projects are projected to be $1,129,123.
Interim Community Services Director Kevin Snipes and Public Works Director Justin Weldy provided the update to the council on what was the first CIP progress report the council is to receive on a regular basis.
One of the largest Community Services projects, new LED field lighting for Golden Eagle Park, is budgeted over two years. Work is expected to begin within the next few weeks on that upgrade, according to Snipes. That project is $1.4 million being split between two fiscal years.
Shade structures around the ball field dugouts at Golden Eagle were installed and completed for more than $25,000 under budget.
Additional improvements at Four Peaks Park are underway and should be completed by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Those include playground lighting and landscaping. The work is expected to be completed about $57,000 under budget, according to Snipes.
At Desert Vista Park improvements included the installation of a ramada with a concrete pad near the playground and turf grading and sodding at the dog park. These projects are ongoing and expected to be completed nearly $50,000 under budget.
The work on the skate park with repairs and expansion is complete at $4,800 under budget. The Town plans a grand opening celebration for the skate park on Saturday evening, June 24.
Repairs were made to straighten shade structure support poles on the playground at Fountain Park. That work was done nearly $10,000 under budget.
Snipes said work is in progress to install lighting for the Fountain Park playground and by using the existing shade structure poles they will save more than $100,000 on the project.
The Town has an ongoing project to repair or replace sidewalks within the Town parks. Crews are still working on sidewalk replacement around ballfields at Golden Eagle Park, but by the time the work is done this fiscal year the savings should be more than $10,000.
Snipes reported that staff was able to save on storage units for the Community Center by reconfiguring existing storage space and eliminated one of two modular storage units planned on site. This effort saved more than $14,000 in the budget.
Staff is also currently upgrading audio visual equipment at the Community Center with new video displays, projectors and audio equipment. IT administrator Mike Ciccarone reported a $42,000 savings on this project.
Weldy reported the Town has saved roughly $4,200 on miscellaneous drainage improvements completed around town this year. He also said there has been a $53,500 savings in the ongoing Golden Eagle drainage impoundment area improvements this fiscal year.
Work is wrapping up with some minor closeout issues related to the Panorama Drive storm drain improvements and that is within the roughly $1 million budget.
Weldy said work has begun on the Grande and Rosita drainage channel project to prevent stormwater flooding on Grande Boulevard. He said the work will be complete by June 30 on budget ($371,993).
Also, work is to begin soon on drainage improvements on Deuce Court to prevent neighborhood storm flooding. That $160,324 project is also expected to be completed by the end of the fiscal year.
Both of these stormwater projects are being done with majority grant funding through the Maricopa County Flood Control District.
Weldy also reported they have been able to save $159,960 on the ongoing Community Center Renovations Phase II.
The Town is installing video surveillance equipment for various Town properties including parks. That work was in the budget for $75,000. Weldy said due to equipment back orders they have only spent $32,626. He said additional money will be spent as equipment becomes available, which may be in the next fiscal year.
Additional CIP savings for this year comes from work on ongoing projects that are delayed or deferred including Shea Boulevard widening, wayfinding signs, sidewalk infill and intersection improvement studies.
Funding saved from the CIP budget in a given fiscal year carries over into the CIP Fund balance to be used in future years.