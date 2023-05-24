drainage.JPG

At its May 16 regular session, the Town Council heard from staff that most of the capital improvement projects undertaken for the current fiscal year are coming in at or below budget. The combined capital projects budget for Community Services and Public Works was just shy of $6 million for FY 2022/2023. Staff reported that savings on the projects are projected to be $1,129,123.

Interim Community Services Director Kevin Snipes and Public Works Director Justin Weldy provided the update to the council on what was the first CIP progress report the council is to receive on a regular basis.