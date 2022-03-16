The Town Council will hold a special study session on Tuesday, March 22, to discuss proposed capital improvement projects in preparing for the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year budget.
Staff has already presented its proposed list of projects to the council at its planning retreat late last month. The upcoming discussion will be to prioritize the projects to determine what goes into the upcoming budget plan.
The Community Services Department is proposing $4.3 million in projects, the largest being $2.5 million for new ball field lights at Golden Eagle Park.
Staff has also included a remodel and expansion of the Desert Vista Skate/Bike Park facility. This project would include $400,000 from the capital budget and an additional $275,000 in development fees.
Staff is also proposing construction of a Centennial Pavilion shade structure at a cost of about $375,000. This structure would be installed at the center of the Centennial Circle at the Civic Center campus. The project would include an 80-foot, lighted custom shade canopy and landscape improvements to provide outdoor gallery and entertainment space.
Other projects included on the Community Services CIP program are shade structures adjacent to Golden Eagle Park ballfields ($150,000), lighting for Fountain Park playgrounds ($170,000), Fountain Park playground shade structure pole straightening (up to $41,000), park sidewalk replacement or repair ($100,000), Four Peaks Park playground lighting ($135,000), final Four Peaks Park improvements ($100,000), Desert Vista Park improvements including turf enhancements ($265,000) and Desert Vista Park Dog Park regrading to improve drainage ($75,000).
Public works
The Public Works Department is proposing $3.9 million in projects, the largest of which is continuing work on the Golden Eagle Park flood impoundment improvements.
Besides $1.5 million for the Golden Eagle Park impoundment project, additional projects in the public works CIP plan include design work for a roundabout for the Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains intersection ($150,000) as well as design for pedestrian access and lake overlook amenities at the same intersection ($180,000).
The capital plan includes $445,000 for construction of the Brantley Drive detention basin. This is a drainage improvement project for a residential neighborhood.
There is $229,000 for lighting and electrical improvements along Avenue of the Fountains.
Phase II of Community Center improvements has $225,000 earmarked. This work is to address drainage issues that have caused moisture and flooding problems at the facility.
Staff is proposing $85,000 for design work to improve the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. This is to address traffic issues with left-turn lane stacking.
Another project is to study and design intersection improvements at Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive. Staff is proposing $150,000 for this work to address traffic/safety concerns. It is also proposed to address issues at the intersection of Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards ($150,000) to address drainage and a crosswalk. The intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive will also be studied for potential future improvements.
Sidewalk infill design and construction town-wide is an ongoing issue, with $300,000 being proposed that that work in the coming year.
Exterior lighting and electrical on the Civic Center campus and Town Hall will be evaluated ($157,000). Town-wide storm water infrastructure rehabilitation and construction is another ongoing effort with $150,000 slated for next fiscal year.
Council will use the March 22 work session to prioritize the little over $8 million in projects based on available funding. All capital projects are subject to contract bidding and final council approval before money is spent, even if it is included in the budget.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.