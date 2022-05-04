The candidates for Town Council have filed their first-quarter campaign finance reports and mayoral candidate and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio continues to have far and away the largest war chest. However, incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey raised more cash in the first quarter than did Arpaio.
Dickey took in $15,453 during the reporting period between Jan. 1 and March 31. Arpaio collected $11,606 in the same period.
Arpaio spent $13,701 during the quarter. He received contributions from individuals in state of $100 or more totaling $6,574. Similar out-of-state contributors donated $2,532.
Arpaio’s campaign reported individual donations of greater than $1,000 from Mark Hanley of Paradise Valley, $1,000; Mark Deluzio of Scottsdale, $2,500; and Las Vegas businessman Ronald Soloman, $1,500.
Arpaio also received $2,500 from the Texans for True Conservatives PAC.
At the end of the reporting period, Arpaio’s campaign reported a balance of $192,744.
Dickey reported expenditures of $6,708 with a balance of $14,709. She received a total of $5,200 in individual donations greater than $100 each, and $6,103 in contributions less than $100.
Dickey reported two individual contributions of $1,000 or greater from Al Ronca, $1,200; and Ted Blank, $1,000.
Dickey received $3,800 in contributions from political action committees. That includes AZ List PAC, $500; SRP PAC, $800; and Republic Services PAC, $2,500.
The reporting from the candidates for Town Council is as follows:
Cindy Couture received $8,005 in contributions. She spent $2,816 and finished the quarter with a balance of $5,188.
In-state residents contributing $100 or more to Couture totaled $2,350 and she received $2,955 in cumulative donations less than $100. She had one out-of-state donation of $100 and reported $100 in personal money.
Couture received $2,000 from other candidate committees from Kurland 23.
Brenda Kalivianakis collected $2,035 during the first quarter and spent $2,605. Her donations from in-state residents greater than $100 totaled $1,300, and she received $685 in contributions of less than $100 each. She had one $50 contribution from an out-of-state resident.
Kalivianakis also received $1,000 from the campaign of mayoral candidate Joe Arpaio.
Allen Skillicorn reported $1,762 in funds for the quarter. He received one individual contribution of $75 and the remainder of his campaign was financed by personal funds. He reported a zero balance at the end of the quarter.
Hannah Toth received $3,835 in donations in the first quarter and spent $1,126. She reported $803 going into the quarter and finished with a balance of $3,511.
Toth received $820 from individual contributors for greater than $100. She received one donation from an out-of-state contributor of $15.
Toth received a $2,500 donation from Jim Lamon, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in the upcoming primary.
The detailed campaign finance reports are posted for review on the Town of Fountain Hills website, fountainhillsaz.gov, under the Town Clerk’s section.