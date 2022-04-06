The deadline to file petitions to run for Fountain Hills Town Council passed on Monday this week and it is a two-way race for mayor with four candidates vying for three council seats.
Incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey faces a challenge from former long-time Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. There are no incumbent council members seeking re-election this year.
Arpaio said he has led a lifetime of service to country and community and wants to continue serving in the community he knows best. He has said his priorities as mayor are attracting new businesses to the town to create jobs and economic growth and continue his fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling and drug trafficking. Also, reducing taxes and regulation and increasing tourism.
“It was an honor and privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their Sheriff,” Arpaio said. “Now, I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, which I love, utilizing my life experience and common sense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live.”
Arpaio and his wife, Ava, who recently passed away, were married for over 63 years, have two children and four grandchildren, and made Fountain Hills their home over 21 years ago. Arpaio has had success in 55 years in law enforcement,and as owner of several businesses, which he attributes to the loving and unwavering support of his wife. Arpaio continues to reside in Fountain Hills. He will be 90 years old on election day.
Mayor Dickey is seeking a third term as Mayor of Fountain Hills in the 2022 election.
“It is my intention to continue advocating for the residents of Fountain Hills as my number one priority,” Dickey said. “That includes providing a safe environment for all of us. It means ensuring that our community is on firm ground financially.
“As always, I will represent the Town not only locally, but within the Maricopa County region and the State of Arizona. I will do everything in my power to assist and encourage Town staff to be responsive, responsible, and reasonable in the administration of our Town policies and procedures.
“With professional staff research and support, my Council colleagues unanimously passed sign and noise ordinances that were many months-long efforts. We’ve upgraded town facilities and offset some major expenses with COVID relief funding, allowing us to make additional wise investments in our streets, public safety, and other infrastructure.
“It will be my honor and goal to build upon those efforts as your mayor.”
Council hopefuls
Long-time town resident and educator Cindy Couture is seeking a seat on the council. Couture, a resident of Fountain Hills for 18 years, spent over a decade teaching English at Fountain Hills High School. Now retired, she has remained active with various local civic and educational organizations, putting to use her organizational and leadership skills.
“In our years as educators in the Fountain Hills schools, my late husband, Bob, and I interacted with hundreds and hundreds of Fountain Hills students, parents and grandparents,” Couture said. “I have spent hundreds of hours speaking to them about their cares, fears and aspirations for their kids, for their neighborhoods and for their town. I understand them, and I am one of them.
“I believe I offer unique experience and knowledge that will permit me to help further the outstanding quality of life here. I know how to evaluate complex issues and I know how to communicate,” she continued.
“My promise to every resident of Fountain Hills is also that I will always endeavor to accomplish those things while preserving the true non-partisanship necessary for a strong Town Council.”
Brenda Kalivianakis is also seeking a council seat. Kalivianakis graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1988, was an associate editor of the “SIU Law Journal” and graduated 18th in her class. Following her successful passage of the bar exam, she became a prosecutor for the Assistant State’s Attorney in Illinois. Upon leaving the State’s Attorney’s office, she practiced criminal defense law and thereafter created and ran a successful marketing company in the suburbs of Chicago, Ill.
Kalivianakis currently serves in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary as a divisional staff officer, is a member of the USCG Aux Color Guard and plays saxophone in the USCG Arizona Aux Band.
Kalivianakis said she is a principled constitutional attorney that promises to advocate the following principles to the residents of Fountain Hills: maximize economic opportunities that make sense, end wasteful spending and pet projects, ensure the infrastructure is well maintained and safe, ensure finances are stable and sustainable. She makes a commitment “to open, transparent responsive government, respect our special small-town character and always seek new and innovative ways to improve the quality of life for each and every citizen.”
Allen Skillicorn, a marketing and advertising professional, is vying for a seat on the Fountain Hills Town Council.
“President Ronald Reagan once referred to America as ‘a shining city on a hill.’ Well, that also perfectly describes Fountain Hills,” Skillicorn said. “I want to preserve our small-town charm and distinctive character.”
Skillicorn is a small businessperson and said he is a leader who values people over politics. He said he is committed to protecting citizens’ safety and their pocketbooks. He said this commitment is why he is running for Town Council.
“For too long our politicians have ignored the citizens, community leaders and local businesses,” he said.
Skillicorn lives with his wife, Heather, and their 11-year-old Doberman, McFly. They are both active at First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills.
“We love the views, the outdoor activities and we see the potential for a vibrant downtown,” he said.
Hannah Toth, lifelong resident of Fountain Hills, has filed as a candidate for a council seat.
Toth is a learning and development professional creating online soft-skills courses for college students across the country to bridge the gap between students and professionals in the workforce. She said she takes immense pride in her hometown and “believes strongly in our nation’s founding principles as well as the importance of preserving the extraordinary community atmosphere of Fountain Hills.”
Toth said her campaign is based on three principles: fiscal responsibility, governmental accountability and transparency. She believes that true representative governance is imperative to the legacy of Fountain Hills.
“Far too often, the people of Fountain Hills have made their voices heard on an issue only to be ignored and overruled by the individuals elected to represent them,” Toth said. “It is essential that we on Town Council are good stewards of the tax money we are entrusted with, remaining ever aware of the responsibility we hold for the well-being and prosperity of the businesses and families of Fountain Hills.”
The Town Council primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Beginning in late May The Times will be asking candidates to respond to a series of questions related to Town government.