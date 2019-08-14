There will be four candidates vying for three seats on the Sanitary District Board of Directors in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.
The field includes three incumbents, former chairman Bob Thomson, current Vice Chairman Jerry Butler and director Michael Maroon.
They will be challenged by Bob Shelstrom.
The district board held a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, to select by lot the order in which the names will appear on the ballot. They will be listed in this order: Thomson, Shelstrom, Maroon and Butler.
The election will be an all-mail affair with ballots mailed for registered voters on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The registration deadline for this election is Monday, Oct. 7.
Jerry Butler has been a year-round resident of Fountain Hills since 1999 and a community volunteer. Prior to retirement from a 40-year career in Civil Engineering, he was registered as a Professional Engineer in 18 states, Division President of an international consulting firm of architects, engineers, and planners, and Past-President of the Consulting Engineers Council of Missouri.
Jerry is active as a volunteer for many community and planning efforts in Fountain Hills. He was appointed to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board of Directors in October 2016.
Michael J. Maroon has lived in Fountain Hills since 2013, when he moved here from Overland Park, Kan. He has worked as a financial advisor since 2011 with Edward Jones and runs a branch office in town.
Before making the career shift, Michael served as a congregational care pastor at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a Master’s in Divinity degree from Saint Paul School of Theology.
Maroon joined the Board of Directors in July of 2017.
Bob Thomson has more than 35 years in legal practice. He concentrates on estate planning and wealth preservation with the firm of Jekel, Howard and Thomson LLP.
Previously he was a member of the management committee of one of the nation’s largest law firms and head of its Los Angeles office, the chief deputy Los Angeles city attorney, and a senior officer of a New York Stock Exchange company.
In Fountain Hills, where he has lived since 1994, Thomson is a current Board Member of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District, a board member of the River of Time Museum Foundation and a board member of the Senior Services Foundation. Thomson has served on the Sanitary District board since August of 1999.
Bob Shelstrom moved to Fountain Hills in 2013 and has become a presence at many public meetings. As he has put it, he likes to be a disruptor in the public arena, starting a dialogue about real issues in the community.
He is originally from Palos Hills, Ill. He received his bachelor of civil engineering (structural concentration) from the University of Illinois (Urbana). He received a Master’s of Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.
During his career Shelstrom has held professional engineering registration and certification in eight states.
In his career he has worked for several companies in a capacity of principal engineer, senior project manager, site engineer and senior technical engineer, among other positions.