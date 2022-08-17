Mayor Ginny Dickey will continue to lead the Fountain Hills Town Council for another term after she outpolled former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the Aug. 2 election.
There will be three new members of the council to come on board in December. Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth will join Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel and Council Members Sharron Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon on the dais.
The final numbers released by the elections department were as follows:
Mayor
Ginny Dickey – 5,420
Joe Arpaio – 5,207
Town Council
Brenda Kalivianakis – 5,939
Hannah Toth – 5,797
Allen Skillicorn – 4,824
Cindy Couture – 4,780
There were 10,839 votes cast in the Fountain Hills Council election, which is a 60.5% turnout.
The results will become official when the council canvasses the election when it meets on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Dickey begins her third term in the office of mayor and she expressed her gratitude for the support she received.
“I'm thankful for the support of Fountain Hills residents who in record numbers voted to allow me to continue as mayor of this extraordinary community,” Dickey said. “Unfortunately, this election brought unwanted national attention to our community – including unprecedented out-of-state money pouring into a normally modest local race – based on divisive issues mostly irrelevant to Fountain Hills.
“A result was that this campaign was missing any serious discussion about ideas, goals and meaningful solutions to the opportunities and challenges we face as a community.
“Looking forward, using the framework that we've created over the last four years, I will work with anyone who is willing to address needs in a serious, thoughtful and wholly representative manner. I remain resolute in focusing on a safe community, an excellent quality of life, economic vitality and preservation of our natural desert healthy lifestyle and incredible views.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving Fountain Hills. We have much to accomplish.”
Arpaio’s background as sheriff in Maricopa County and national political profile brought widespread attention to the race.
“I’m not conceding this race,” Arpaio told The Times. “My supporters and I worked hard every day of the campaign. We only lost by 213 votes. Losing by 213 out of 10,893 is not a landslide by the current Mayor. Far from it.”
Arpaio said he was not happy that Dickey went unchallenged in her race two years ago.
“My late wife, before she passed, suggested that I run for mayor,” he said. “I did it and I’m proud of the results.
“I wish the mayor good luck. I’m sure she has good intentions in her heart for this town.”
Arpaio said he wanted to thank all of those who supported and voted for him and plans to remain politically active.
“I’m not going fishing yet,” he said.
Council race
Kalivianakis, a retired attorney, led the vote tally among the council competitors.
“I am very grateful to the Fountain Hills community for their support and confidence in what has been my first run for public office,” Kalivianakis said in a statement to The Times. “During the last year, I have never worked so hard, nor have I met so many wonderful people in my life. The residents of Fountain Hills are simply extraordinary in character, and they love the special nature of our community.
“I will do my very best to serve the people well and will have an open-door policy. I hope to hear from the community about their concerns and vision for the future of our town.”
Toth, recently named Chamber of Commerce events manager, said she is honored and humbled to be elected to her hometown council.
“I’d like to thank my volunteers and supporters for all of their hard work over this process and the passion that they poured into this race,” Toth said. “It is so encouraging to note that this primary election held a 60% turnout in Fountain Hills. What a privilege it was to be a part of such a high-energy election season, and I look forward to the continued momentum, passion and involvement of the people in Fountain Hills. Whether you supported me on Aug. 2 or not, your commitment to the betterment of Fountain Hills was made clear this year, and I am so encouraged to know that we, as an entire people, will be continuously working to improve our incredible, unique, and beautiful town.” Skillicorn had the tightest race for a council seat, edging out retired educator Cindy Couture by only 44 votes in the end.
“I want to thank everyone who ran, volunteered, and voted in our town’s election,” Skillicorn said. “I’m excited to listen to the people and get to work for them.”
“I’m sad I will not be part of our Town Council,” Couture said in a statement. “I will continue to volunteer and do my part to maintain our beautiful town.
“Congratulations to the new Town Council members and my hopes are that you will always make the right decisions for Fountain Hills.
“To so many of you, I send my huge gratitude. My campaign needed a village to advance this far, and you all came through for me and for Mayor Dickey. I’m so glad we will still be lucky enough to have Ginny at the helm.”
Other races
Incumbent Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident, has again won the Republican nomination for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Schweikert easily defeated two challengers, Elijah Norton and Josh Barnett, for the new District 1 in Arizona. Schweikert received 52,067 votes to 39,435 for Norton.
Schweikert will face a Democrat challenger Jevin Hodge in the November General Election.
The races for the Arizona State Legislature were also on the ballot. Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh outpolled Jan Dubauskas for the Republican nomination for the State Senate. Kavanagh has 27,391 votes to 25,839 for Dubauskas.
Kavanagh faces Democrat Thomas Duggar for the Senate seat in November.
For the Arizona House in District 3, incumbent Joseph Chaplik drew the most votes with 31,229. Alexander Kolodin appears to have won the second seat with 17,267.
There are no Democrat challengers for the two Arizona House seats. Chaplik and Kolodin will be on the ballot unopposed.
Maricopa County reported 866,924 votes cast in the primary election for a 35% turnout.