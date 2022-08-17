Mayor Ginny Dickey will continue to lead the Fountain Hills Town Council for another term after she outpolled former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the Aug. 2 election.

There will be three new members of the council to come on board in December. Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth will join Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel and Council Members Sharron Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon on the dais.