The Times has asked the three candidates for Town Council, Gerry Friedel, Sharron Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon, and Mayor Ginny Dickey to respond to a series of questions regarding issues related to town government.
The questions posed are as follows:
1) There is a lot of discussion currently regarding the actions of law enforcement. What steps, if any, should be considered to assure adequate protection of citizen rights?
2) Revenue is usually a topic of discussion for elections. Late last year the council increased the local TPT and early indications are that was some help to the town coffers. However, Murphy’s Law took over with the pandemic/recession so it may be difficult to see exactly how much the TPT increase will help over the longer term. With that background how does the council need to plan for its budgeting, operations and capital outlays?
3) In recent years some proposed development for Fountain Hills has been controversial and divisive in the community. The General Plan Update with a 10-year horizon is on the ballot for November. Should the town look at the Zoning Ordinance, Subdivision Ordinance and the General Plan to assure there is a proper balance of regulation to protect both citizens and prospective developers?
This week council candidate Peggy McMahon responds to the questions.
“As a councilmember, I look forward to utilizing my 35 years of legal experience for the good of our community,” McMahon said. “The growth and development of our town is an ongoing concern, exacerbated by the pandemic and general unrest.
“The following issues will affect my responsibilities as your Councilmember, so I share my viewpoints with you.”
Question one: Recent national and local police actions have brought into question whether law enforcement can assure us that it will protect citizen rights. To do that, new trust needs to be established with changes in police conduct.
Maricopa County Sheriff, Paul Penzone, has made some needed improvements and earned community trust. However, given today’s unrest, he may need to consider revamping and/or adopting a new style of policing with:
*Mandatory training/education on equality and each citizen’s right to be treated with dignity/respect.
*Mandatory racial bias tests to weed out the few bad apples.
*Prohibit use of the threat of force, bodily harm and excessive force
*Impose a duty on officers to intervene when observing an officer using excessive force.
Implementing these policies and procedures will demonstrate law enforcement’s willingness to change, renew our trust and their obligation to “protect” human rights and “serve” the public.
Question two: As an incoming councilmember, I am aware the town revenue is an ongoing concern, especially today with the anticipated economic impact due to the pandemic.
When the pandemic hit our community, the council adjusted the town budget to reflect the anticipated economic downturn. A significant amount of funds are set aside in preparation for receiving less revenue and several infrastructure projects are delayed.
Moving forward, and as hard numbers come in, I will join the council to prioritize and adjust expenses and income projections. Also, when necessary, move income from one category to another while keeping a state-mandated balanced budget.
Managing a “pandemic budget” will be challenging. As a councilmember, I will make the necessary decisions to plan and budget for future economic changes.
Question three: The Town’s General Plan covers a 10-year horizon mandated by the state. 2020 is the tenth anniversary of our General Plan and an update is on the November ballot.
The update represents our citizens’ and town leaders’ common goals for the future growth and development of Fountain Hills. It is your broad vision for the future quality of life in Fountain Hills and a dynamic resource for the council’s development decisions.
The plan and town ordinances strive to incorporate a reasonable balance in growing and developing our town, while safeguarding our uniqueness and expansive spectacular views. It considers the potential impact developments may have on our precious resources and environment, infrastructures, and zoning/subdivision ordinances.
Ultimately, your vote will determine the balance of the development and growth of Fountain Hills.
Your support is appreciated, and I look forward to being your advocate as a councilmember.