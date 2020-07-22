This week is the final installment of the series on the candidates for Town Council. Incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey is providing her responses to The Times questions.
The questions posed are as follows:
1) There is a lot of discussion currently regarding the actions of law enforcement. What steps, if any, should be considered to assure adequate protection of citizen rights?
2) Revenue is usually a topic of discussion for elections. Late last year the council increased the local TPT and early indications are that was some help to the town coffers. However, Murphy’s Law took over with the pandemic/recession so it may be difficult to see exactly how much the TPT increase will help over the longer term. With that background how does the council need to plan for its budgeting, operations and capital outlays?
3) In recent years some proposed development for Fountain Hills has been controversial and divisive in the community. The General Plan Update with a 10-year horizon is on the ballot for November. Should the town look at the Zoning Ordinance, Subdivision Ordinance and the General Plan to assure there is a proper balance of regulation to protect both citizens and prospective developers?
Question 1: Basic as it sounds, community policing, by providing multi-dimensional law enforcement, enables officers to protect and serve Fountain Hills in a broad and effective way.
Generally defined as a philosophy where officers form a stronger bond with citizens living and working in an area, community policing encourages officers to engage locally, focused on creating a safe social environment. This helps prevent negative outcomes. Gaining a better understanding of citizens’ needs and expectations of the police gives our residents trust, and ensures their involvement in decisions that protect all our rights equally.
As our partners, MCSO and the individuals who serve – Sheriff Penzone, Captain Kratzer, staff, deputies, detectives, and chiefs – have been incredibly responsive and committed to Fountain Hills. From the protection and support they provided the town and everyone at the Together We Care march, to traffic safety, to the unprecedented enactment of numerous Executive Orders, they’ve fulfilled their contractual obligations in a flexible way, addressing immediate needs with constant communication. Using technology boosts that communication, with tools like CodeRED, anonymous tips and social media, plus traditional emails and phone calls.
MCSO continues to work with us to keep our costs well under all municipalities in the Valley. At the same time, we may have changes to incorporate into the contract regarding the pandemic, Constitutional, and civil rights. MCSO has established effective practices already in place, and will have an integral role in the broader community conversation about race that is in order. Civilians, including the posse, working with professional law enforcement can address issues holistically so resources are aimed toward goals creating even safer neighborhoods.
Recognizing the town is planning to reevaluate our public safety contracts so all information is on the table, I have full confidence that MCSO serves our hometown well to ensure protection of all citizens’ rights.
Question 2: We had mitigating factors that eased the economic effect of the pandemic locally. The TPT increase was helpful. Also, we don’t rely much on larger items sales, we tax food, and some shared revenue lags a year, which buffers the immediate effect. Our projections reflect the summer months, lessening the gap. CARES Act public safety funding that was eventually distributed makes a difference.
That said, we deferred some capital endeavors and continue to prioritize, pursue grants and partnerships, and keep communicating with County, state and federal officials who have resources yet to be allocated. We’re fortunate some projects spanned fiscal years so construction could progress, keeping people employed and prospects alive for our economy.
Question 3: It’s no secret I look at development from a resident perspective. We’ve made zoning changes over the years; proper processes are in place, so I don’t see the need for wholesale reevaluation.
Daybreak, while a long and sometimes painful experience, played out as law allows. Developers request zoning and other changes; staff, P&Z and Council negotiate with developers and residents; P&Z votes to deny, approve or add stipulations; Council does the same and citizens can put the decision on the ballot.
Following a comprehensive and inclusive process, the General Plan is complete. Aligning well with existing ordinances, I hope our community supports it.