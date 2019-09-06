Tonto National Forest will increase fees beginning Oct. 1 at 12 campgrounds.
The Arizona Recreation Resource Advisory Council approved the fee hikes in 2015 after a series of public meetings to provide feedback.
Results showed that 95 percent of Tonto visitors did not want a reduction in recreation services and understood the need to increase some fees in order to continue to provide recreational opportunities at one of the most visited national forests in the country.
Campground fees will increase by $6 from $10 to $16 at Riverside, CCC, Mesquite, Horseshoe, and Timber Camp. Senior access pass will remain at $8.
Other site fee changes are: Tortilla, $12 to $16; $10 for seniors; Burnt Corral, Apache Lake, $12 to $2s single or $40 double; seniors $10; Cholla, Roosevelt Lake, $20 to $25 single or $50 double; $12.50 for single senior; $25 double.
Also, Schoolhouse, Roosevelt Lake, $12 to $20 single; $10 senior; Windy Hill, Roosevelt Lake, $20 to $25 single, and $12.50 single; Frazier Horse Camp, $10 to $16 single, $8 single seniors, and Haigler Creek, $10 to $16, $8 single seniors.
Tonto retains 95 percent of the recreation fees it collects to manage developed recreation sites.
Recreation fee revenue is used to maintain bathrooms and showers, water systems, parking lots, boat launches, fishing piers, picnic grounds and campground maintenance and management, the navigational aids buoy program on Bartlett, Horseshoe, Saguaro, Canyon, Apache and Roosevelt lakes, trash collection and visitor safety.