The six candidates seeking to gain a seat as mayor or Town Council member in Fountain Hills have spent more than $190,000 on their campaigns for this election, according to their most recent campaign finance reports.
Finance reports for the second quarter of the campaign calendar were due July 15.
Former Maricopa County Sheriff and mayoral candidate Joe Arpaio leads the way in spending with a total of $140,076 for the campaign. That includes $114,800 for the most recent reporting period.
The bulk of Arpaio’s spending is going to political consultants. He has paid three consultants about $100,000 with most of that, $94,018, going to Summit Consulting, a group he used for many of his campaigns for sheriff over the years.
During the most recent reporting period Arpaio had taken in $20,567 in donations. He started the period with $192,744 in the coffers.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has spent $16,483 on her campaign for re-election. That includes $9,564 in the recent quarter.
Dickey has raised a total of $36,685 for her re-election and her campaign has $20,412 heading into the home stretch of the race.
Dickey has paid consultants $9,500 for the campaign.
Council candidate Cindy Couture has raised $10,066 for her campaign since the beginning, with $2,061 in the most recent reporting period. She has spent a total of $6,445 on the race.
Brenda Kalivianakis leads the four council candidates in money raised for her campaign with a total of $20,265, with $17,630 coming in the recent quarter. Kalivianakis has spent $6,627 total on her campaign.
In his bid for a council seat Allen Skillicorn has raised $10,434, with the bulk coming in the recent reporting period ($8,670). Skillicorn has spent a total of $7,047 on the campaign.
Hannah Toth has raised $15,698 in her bid for a council seat, and as of mid-July had spent $9,649.
Reclaim our Town (ROT), a political action committee organized by Crystal Cavanaugh and Larry Meyers, has raised $8,553 for its campaign efforts. The group has spent $4,873.