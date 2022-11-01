It was announced last week that Sanitary District Director Jerry Butler is stepping down from his position of the District’s board of directors.
In a letter to Board Chairman Bob Thomson, Butler stated, “…for some time I have been giving thought to refreshing my retirement years and I’ve concluded the time has come for me to move on from the District.”
He said a specific date is to be determined when a replacement is chosen, but no later than Dec. 31, 2022.
In the letter, Butler also reflected on his six years as a director as of Nov. 15.
“I believe that I have made many meaningful contributions – voting to hire Dana Trompke as District Manager, promoting the creation of a District Master Plan, making the operating budget more transparent and selecting two new board members are just a few that quickly come to mind,” Butler said. “Yes, there are some unfinished projects, but that will always be the case.
“I sincerely believe the District is in a favorable financial position to continue serving the community 24/7/365 for the foreseeable future, without bond indebtedness.”
“Jerry is an incredibly valuable member of the board,” Thomson said. “He will be missed.”
Butler is a retired engineer who has and does serve on numerous community and civic boards and organizations. He is also a member of a 13-member citizen committee studying pavement management for the Town of Fountain Hills.
The District is currently advertising the vacancy to seek applicants for a replacement. The applications are due to the district on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The board will interview candidates between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14, with a replacement to serve out the remainder of Butler’s term expected to be named at the Wednesday, Dec. 21, board meeting.