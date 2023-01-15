The Town Council will consider a staff request to apply for federal grant funding for three infrastructure projects when it meets on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The three projects are all stormwater mitigation projects to add culverts at wash crossings on El Pueblo Boulevard, Del Cambre Avenue and McDowell Mountain Road.
The total estimated cost for all three projects is $4.8 million with grant funding to cover $3.6 million. The Town’s share is estimated at $1.2 million.
The grant request is to the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program. This is designed to assist “states, local communities, tribes and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards.”
The grant program has a total of $1 billion in funding with $200 million each year through 2026.
A citizen has requested time to address the Town Council to challenge the council decision to repeal the sign ordinance at its Jan. 3, meeting.
Eugene Mikolajczyk, a former an attorney and former Planning and Zoning Commissioner states the action was a violation of state law that states any action “that removes or modifies any such regulation previously imposed must be adopted following the procedure prescribed in the citizen review process and in a manner set forth in (state statute).”
Mikolajczyk said litigation “is likely” and he urges the council to reconsider the repeal and proceed with process mandated by state law.
The council will also be considering a special use permit request for a golf ball fence by a resident in the 15800 block of Brittlebush Lane. The home backs up to a hole on the SunRidge Canyon Golf Course and is subject to being struck by numerous golf balls.
A motion made at the Planning and Zoning Commission received a 3-3 vote and therefore failed. The request comes to the council with no recommendation from the commission.
The homeowner has revised his plan since the commission hearing.
Council will consider a policy related to having a invocation prayer to open each meeting.
The council will consider a request from council members to terminate the Town’s agreement with Lunsford Group for government relations services, primarily with business at the State Legislature.
There will be a discussion and possible action related to a proposed community brand and logo. Also, appointments of council members to various local and regional boards and committees will be considered.
The council will consider adoption of the proposed fees for short-term /vacation rental registration.
Presentations before the council include a regular report from MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council President/CEO Chris Camacho.
The council will recognize Stellar Students of the Month for December and January. Also, outgoing member of the Sister Cities Advisory Commission Nick Stumpf will be recognized.
The Town Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.