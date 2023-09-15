town hall

An ongoing effort to address deficiencies in construction at the Fountain Hills Community Center is back on the Town Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The council will consider a contract with Civil Elite Construction in the amount of $117,464 for construction that will enclose a former patio area on the west side of the building. It was discovered that water flowing onto the patio area was making its way into the building, causing some damage in the area of the senior center.