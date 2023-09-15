An ongoing effort to address deficiencies in construction at the Fountain Hills Community Center is back on the Town Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The council will consider a contract with Civil Elite Construction in the amount of $117,464 for construction that will enclose a former patio area on the west side of the building. It was discovered that water flowing onto the patio area was making its way into the building, causing some damage in the area of the senior center.
The initial part of construction to address this situation was done over the summer with removal of the concrete on the patio area and replacement with a properly sloped pad. That concrete will act as the floor for the enclosure construction that will be used for storage.
Civil Elite was deemed the lowest responsible bidder of four bids received by the Town for the project. The total includes a 15% owner’s allowance for contingency.
There is an application before the council for a special use permit to allow construction of a seven-unit apartment building on commercially zoned property off Ivory Drive north of El Pueblo Boulevard.
Business related to the transition to a Town-operated fire department continues as the council considers an IGA with the City of Mesa for services through the Mesa Regional Dispatch Center.
The council will consider proposed amendments to the parking and loading requirements in the Town of Fountain Hills Zoning Ordinance.
The agenda also includes an amendment to the Cooperative Purchasing Agreement the Town has with Mesa Energy System for HVAC-related services. The council will also consider the purchase of two replacement vehicles for the Town fleet.
The council will also hear a presentation from Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Cain Jagodzinski related to the bond proposal for the district and consider a vote in support of the bond plan.
Another presentation to the council will outline Town of Fountain Hills water management and conservation practices. It will be presented by Town Community Relations Manager Bo Larsen.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will present two proclamations including Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, and Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15. The council will also recognize the School District Stellar Students for the month of September.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public. The complete council information packet is posted to the Town website, fountainhillsaz.gov. The agenda is subject to revision up until 24 hours prior to the posted meeting time.