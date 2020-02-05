EVIT Fountain Hills has launched a new business accelerator and co-working space, introduced during an open house on Jan. 29. Tours of the facility were given during the open house, with time allotted for Q&A concerning what, exactly, the new initiatives offer.
The local EVIT campus is located at 17300 E. Calaveras Ave. and now offers unique options for those looking to take advantage of co-working space. At its most basic, the site provides a place for folks to get their work done, utilize additional amenities and mingle with fellow business-owners.
Organizers said the co-working space is ideal for the home-based business owner that would like to separate their work and home life, or the college student that would like a quiet space to study.
For growing small businesses, dedicated space is also available. Membership, which begins at $30 a month, offers a number of amenities including Wi-Fi, printers, coffee, optional locking file space, white boards and more.
Benefits also include co-working space on an as available basis, complimentary business review by Arizona Business Advisors, conference room space by reservation, monthly workshops, round table meetings and discussions, networking opportunities, access to marketing support through EVIT students, dedicated co-working and individual space available and dedicated business address and mail service.
The EVIT business accelerator will also host monthly educational workshops to assist small businesses in being more successful. Today, Feb. 5, a LinkedIn workshop will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jodi James from the Town of Fountain Hills will present a marketing workshop focused on growing a business through LinkedIn. There is no cost to attend this initial workshop. To register, visit eventbaopenhouse.eventbrite.com. Upcoming topics include cyber security, developing a one-page business plan, pricing strategies, customer service and business valuation methods.
To find out more about the EVIT Fountain Hills Business Accelerator, visit evitba.com, call Mike Tyler at 480-797-4499 or email Lynn Whitman at lynn@azbizadvisors.com.