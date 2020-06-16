More than 300 firefighters are battling the Bush Fire in the desert north of Fountain Hills. The fire fight has resulted in the closure of the Beeline Highway (SR87) between Bush Highway and Payson, cutting a traffic artery between the Valley and the high country in eastern Arizona.
The fire, which began early afternoon on June 13, had grown than 37,900 acres by late Monday, June 15, with zero percent containment.
Due to the fire’s growth and movement, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office began evacuation of the communities of Punkin Center and Tonto Basin along SR188 Monday afternoon. Danger in these areas is imminent and life threatening. Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area.
Additionally the communities of Sunflower and Jake’s Corner have been given a SET position for evacuation. SET is a pre-evacuation status and residents need to know there is significant danger in the area. It encourages residents to get ready by packing a “go bag,” which includes items like prescriptions, important documents, money, clothing, food and other essential items.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday there was no immediate threat to the Goldfield Ranch community between Fort McDowell and the Bush Highway.
The fire started near SR87 and the Bush Highway about 2 p.m. Saturday. Local fire officials are reporting a vehicle fire in the area at that time.
The fire is burning into the Four Peaks wilderness, northeast of State Highway 87. Weather forecasts for the fire area will continue to be hot, dry and windy. Firefighters will continue full suppression tactics. Public and firefighter safety are top priority for suppression strategies on the Bush Fire.
A Type 2 Southwest Incident Management Team, led by Incident Commander Mark Bernal, took over command of the fire at 6 a.m. Monday.
Resources on the fire early Monday included 11 engines, three hotshot crews, two helicopters, and one air attack. Multiple air tankers are available as needed. Firefighters and air support will continue to focus on building containment lines.
The Tonto National Forest is being assisted by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Transportation, Maricopa County Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and SRP.
Infrastructure protection for State Highway 87, powerlines, private property, and sensitive recreation and heritage resources continue to be priorities for firefighting efforts.
Smoke will continue to be seen in the east Phoenix metropolitan valley, with heavy smoke impacting the Tonto Basin and Roosevelt Lake areas, along with recreation sites along the lower Salt River.
State Highway 87 is closed from State Highway 188 to the Bush Highway. Sugarloaf, Four Peaks, Lower Sycamore, The Rolls, Pobrecito, Butcher Jones, and Saguaro Del Norte recreation areas were all closed as of press time.