Some Fountain Hills residents may have received a “SET” notice calling on them to prepare for evacuation due to the Bush Fire.
MCSO and Fire Department officials say there is no order in place for Fountain Hills.
“Apparently Maricopa Department of Emergency Management has issued a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) for the Sunflower area for the SET evacuation position,” Fountain Hills Fire Chief Dave Ott said. “There is a possibility that some Fountain Hills residents may receive or have received this. It is only for the Sunflower area and not for Fountain Hills. It still stands the Bush Fire is not a threat to the town.”
“(MCSO) dispatch has been receiving calls from Fountain Hills residents about an alert they received to evacuate,” MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer said. “It sounds like bleed-over from the Sunflower area residents who were provided with the SET evacuation position.
“Currently, no plans in place for Fountain Hills to evacuate and no current concern the fire is moving in this direction.”