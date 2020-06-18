As of Thursday morning, June 18, the Bush fire had grown to nearly 115,000 acres burning across the Tonto National Forest and Four Peaks Wilderness area. It is five percent contained.
The fire began Sunday, June 14, near the intersection of the Beeline Highway (SR87) and the Bush Highway. Since that time the fire has resulted in the closure of SR87 between Bush Highway and Payson, SR188 between SR87 and Roosevelt Lake and a portion of SR88 (Apache Trail) west of Roosevelt Lake. ADOT is stating these are potentially prolonged closures with no set time for reopening.
The Maricopa and Gila county sheriff’s offices have evacuated the communities of Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake. Additional communities near Sunflower have been given a SET alert to prepare for evacuation at a moment’s notice.
The Sugarloaf, Four Peaks, Lower Sycamore, Pobrecito, Butcher Jones, the Rolls, Saguaro Del Norte recreation Areas, Saguaro Lake and the Roosevelt Lake recreation sites along Highway 188 north of Roosevelt Dam are all closed.
Fire managers are projecting that winds will subside beginning tomorrow but temperatures are expected to start climbing. Fire will continue to move Northeast along SR87 and move up and around Mt. Ord driven by light southwest winds, slope, and continuous light fuels. Multiple fronts are expected to continue toward SR188 from Tonto Basin South.
Firefighters are to begin firing operations around the Mt. Ord Lookout and communications facilities overnight.