Residents of the Sunflower area north of Fountain Hills were given the order to evacuate about mid-day on Tuesday as the Bush Fire moves in on the area.
Evacuation orders were issued early Monday for the Punkin Center and Tonto Basin areas along SR188.
As of mid-day Tuesday the rapidly growing fire was estimated to have consumed 65,000 acres of desert. There is still zero containment of the fire.
The fire began early afternoon on Sunday, June 14 near the Bush Highway and SR87 (Beeline Highway). SR87 between the Bush Highway and Payson has been closed since Sunday afternoon with no estimate for reopening.