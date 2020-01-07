The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at the Great Clips salon in Fountain Hills in the Bashas’ shopping center.
According to Lt. Jon Halverson someone entered the store during the overnight hours before Tuesday, Jan. 7. Entry was made thought a vacant adjacent suite in the plaza.
Halverson said the suspects used a mechanical device to cut through the wall between the suites. A floor safe was broken into and approximately $600 cash was removed. The burglars also took equipment and hair products valued at approximately $2,000.
Crime scene investigators were called and detectives continue their investigation.