Republic Services has announced it will resume its bulk trash collection schedule for Fountain Hills beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The bulk schedule was suspended at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining neighborhoods on the schedule are defined as 6, 7, 8 and 9.
Area 6 is bounded by El Lago, Palisades, Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards and will be collected Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Area 7 is south of Shea Boulevard and east of FireRock Country Club Drive and Lava Bluff Trail including Copper Ridge Trail. This area will be collected on Wednesday, October 14.
Area 8 is south of Shea Boulevard and includes the portions of FireRock Country Club west of Area 7 and all of the Eagle Mountain subdivision. This area will be collected on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Section 9 includes the area west of Palisades Boulevard and Sunridge Drive as well as the neighborhoods off Sunridge north of Desert Canyon Drive. This includes Crestview, Adero Canyon, The Villas CopperWynd and portions of Scottsdale east of 144th Street. Area 9 will be collected on Wednesday, Oct. 28.