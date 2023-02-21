Republic Services has scheduled its annual bulk collection service for Fountain Hills beginning on March 1, and continuing through April 26. There are nine zones to cover with collections being done on Wednesdays.
Bulk collection waste includes items that are typically too large to be disposed of in the regular curbside trash container.
To help dispose of these items Republic Services offers the once-a-year service so residents do not have to transport items to the landfill.
Typical bulk items include couches, lamps, rugs, mattresses and large appliances without Freon.
The collection schedule begins with Zone 1 on Wednesday, March 1. This is the area in the northwest section of Town. It is bounded by Boulder Drive and Golden Eagle on the east, Desert Canyon and Sundown Drive on the south, and north and west from those boundaries. It includes Sundown Drive and its side streets as well as the Shadow Canyon neighborhood and Eagles Nest.
Zone 2, to be collected on Wednesday, March 8, is the northeast section of Town. It is bounded by Boulder and Golden Eagle on the west, Bainbridge Avenue to Fountain Hills Boulevard, east of Fountain Hills Boulevard between Bainbridge and Palisades boulevard, west of Saguaro between Palisades and Grande and north of Grande to the Town limits.