Republic Services has scheduled its annual bulk collection service for Fountain Hills beginning on March 1, and continuing through April 26. There are nine zones to cover with collections being done on Wednesdays.
Bulk collection waste includes items that are typically too large to be disposed of in the regular curbside trash container.
To help dispose of these items Republic Services offers the once-a-year service so residents do not have to transport items to the landfill.
Typical bulk items include couches, lamps, rugs, mattresses and large appliances without Freon.
Zone Four to be collected on Wednesday, March 22, is between Inca/Amhurst and Trevino Drives between Fountain Hills Boulevard and the Town’s eastern boundary.
Zone Five scheduled for March 29, is bounded by Fountain Hills Boulevard, Bainbridge Avenue, Sundown Drive, Sunridge Drive, Palisades Boulevard and El Lago Boulevard.