The first build-to-rent (BTR) community approved in town, Pillar at Fountain Hills, previously known as The Havenly Fountain Hills, sold in February for $68.3 million with the intention of freeing up resources to build similar projects around Arizona and beyond.

Sold by the Scottsdale-based home builder, Keystone Homes, the 147-unit, single-family, detached home community behind the Bashas’ shopping center is now owned and managed by Washington-based real estate company, Private Portfolio Group, under the brand Pillar Communities.