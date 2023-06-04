The Town Council will hold a special session including a public hearing on Tuesday, June 7, to consider its final budget plan for the 2023/2024 fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The budget proposal totals $43.1 million and includes a General Fund and Capital Improvement budget.
The council action will also include the implementation plan, organizational charts, pay plans, schedule of authorized positions, updated employee job descriptions, and comprehensive feed schedule.
The council will also consider a rezoning request for a proposed 80-unit apartment complex at the corner of Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive.
This project, known as Senderos at Fountain Hills, has stirred considerable controversy among residents in a neighborhood to the west of the site. Petitions opposing the plan have been presented containing 51 signatures. The developer has also presented the council with a number of signed statements of support.
The request is to rezone two parcels of approximately three acres each with one request to change from R1-10 single family, and one parcel R-4, multi-family and combine them into a single parcel with R-3, multi-family.
The Planning and Zoning Commission split on the project recommending approval on a 4-3 vote. Staff is recommending approval based on eight stipulations.
There is also a request for approval of a Special Use Permit to allow up to 10 apartment units on a commercially zoned property at Glenbrook and Fountain Hills boulevards.
The council is also being asked to consider approval of a plan for three additional hiking trails within the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.
This proposal comes with the recommendation of the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission as well as the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills.
The proposed trails are higher in the Preserve and away from residentially developed areas.
The council is also being asked to approve proposed name changes for trails in the Preserve.
A request originally scheduled for council consideration this week is a Special Use Permit to allow the conversion of a hotel property at Saguaro Boulevard and Paul Nordin Parkway to residential use. This item has been tabled and not rescheduled at this time.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.