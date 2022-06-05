The final consideration of the proposed budget for the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year is the Town Council’s priority for its session on Tuesday, June 7.
The council will hold a public hearing and then adjourn to a special session to consider adoption of the budget. If approved the budget will establish maximum expenditures for the coming year at $46.1 million. The new fiscal year begins on July 1, 2022.
In conjunction with the annual budget, the council will also consider approval of the Town staff organizational charts, pay plans, schedule of authorized positions, updated employee job descriptions and the comprehensive fee schedule.
Other items on the agenda include consideration of a proposed pumphouse pilot art project to add artistic flare to the wall surrounding the fountain pumphouse in Fountain Park. The Public Art Committee is asking artists to participate in the project with the theme “Legends and Lore of the Valley of the Sun.”
There is also a proposal to establish a Historic and Cultural Advisory Commission, as well as consideration of a contract with Custom Holiday Lights for installing Christmas decorations in town.
The council has a proposed amendment to a cooperative purchase agreement with Sunrise Engineering to consider. This is for design services for infill sidewalk projects.
As a follow-up to recent approval of fee policies for use of Town facilities staff will propose separate use agreements that apply to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association. It had been determined these groups were active enough with the town in providing events and programs that individual use agreements should be established.
The council will also recognize the Stellar Students of the Month for May 2022 and closing out the school year.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer will present his monthly report to the council on law enforcement activity.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.