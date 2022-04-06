The Town of Fountain Hills is preparing to present its annual budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Mayor and Town Council on Tuesday, April 12.
Prior to that meeting the public is invited to learn more about the budget process and provide feedback at an open house session today, Wednesday, April 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers. The Town’s Finance Department will provide an overview of the proposed budget and answer attendees’ questions.
A tentative budget plan will be considered by the council in May with the final budget to be approved in June. The 2022/2023 fiscal year begins July 1.