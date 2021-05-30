The Town Council will address a number of items related to the annual budget for the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year when it meets for its regular session on Tuesday, June 1.
The council will hold a special meeting with a public hearing to consider the proposed $39.1 million budget for the upcoming year.
In items related to the annual budget process the council will consider the budget implementation policy, and approval of the staff organizational charts, pay plans, schedule of authorized staff positions and updated employee job descriptions.
In an effort to begin projects for the upcoming year the council will consider grant application authorization for the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority (lighting at Desert Vista Park for skate park) and an Arizona Parks and Trails grant (additional restroom at Four Peaks Park).
Capital projects on the agenda include new playground equipment for Fountain Park ($360,000) and the renovation of the Splash Pad in Fountain Park ($860,000).
Council will also consider a staff request for the replacement of a pick-up truck in the town fleet ($44,511).
Council is to consider a professional services agreement with Heinfeld, Meech & Co. for audit services over the next five years ($198,695).
The agenda includes an ordinance amendment in Town Code related building code for the abatement of dangerous buildings.
Also, there is an amendment related to an agreement with Verizon Wireless for a wireless facility lease near Shea and Palisades boulevards.
The council is also to consider authorization for staff to make budget transfers related to the American Rescue Plan Funds.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer will present his monthly report to the Town Council.
The council meets on Tuesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
Prior to the meeting the council will act in its capacity as district directors to authorize budgets for the Eagle Mountain Community Facilities District and the Cottonwoods Maintenance District.
