The Town Council will hear staff’s 2021/2022 Fiscal Year budget proposal at a special session on Tuesday, April 13.
There will also be a budget open house for public outreach on Monday, April 12.
The budget documents will be posted on the town website, fh.az.gov, as of Thursday, April 8, to allow for review prior to the discussions.
The open house on April 12 is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. while the workshop session on April 13 will begin at 5 p.m.
The meetings are set to take place in council chambers at Town Hall.
Staff is proposing preliminary budget numbers for the General Fund budget, excluding contingency, will be $18. million. A preliminary contingency amount of $3.8 million is programmed for FY22.
A total of roughly $6 million in Capital Projects will be proposed. Those projects would be funded from the Capital Projects Fund for the most part; however, additional funding from grants and development fees will also be used.
The council is scheduled to consider a tentative budget number at its regular session on Tuesday, May 4. The annual proposed budgets for the Eagle Mountain Community Facilities District and the Cottonwoods Maintenance District will also be considered at that time.
Following a four-week review period, the council will hold a public hearing and consider final adoption of the annual budgets in conjunction with its regular session on Tuesday, June 1. The 2021/2022 Fiscal Year begins on July 1.