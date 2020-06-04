Firefighters from Rio Verde, Fountain Hills, Fort McDowell as well as Arizona State Forestry, and federal BIA and Tonto National Forest battled a brush fire that broke out early afternoon Wednesday, June 3, between Fountain Hills and Rio Verde.
The fire scorched approximately 112 acres, all within the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. Firefighters were assisted with air support in the way of water and fire retardant drops. The fire was 100 percent contained by 7:30 p.m. with BIA crews returning Thursday morning for additional mop-up operations.
The blaze was fed by fuels typical to the Sonoran Desert, grasses, mesquite and creosote, which added to the smoke plume seen for some distance.
McDowell Mountain Road between Fountain Hills and Rio Verde was closed to traffic for much of the fire fight.
There were no firefighter injuries reported and no structures were threatened. McDowell Mountain Park was without electricity for a time as power lines threatened by the fire were shut down for firefighter safety.