Broadway in the Hills “Survivor Edition” is set for Sunday, March 6.
Fountain Hills Theater is celebrating its return to indoor performances, as well as welcoming patrons back to the theater.
The annual event will be held at DC Bar & Grill, located at Desert Canyon Golf Club beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $125 and include a three-course dinner and live entertainment. Dress is business casual, but “Survivor/Tropical” attire is certainly encouraged. Call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org to make reservations. Seating is limited. Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Broadway in the Hills: Survivors Edition will feature a three-course meal, cash bar and entertainment by Fountain Hills Theater’s performers. A silent auction is part of the event, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on a variety of unique items, experience packages and more.
Proceeds benefit the theater’s 15 stage productions presented each season on the Mainstage, Mainstage Too and Youth Theater stages, as well as the year-round performing arts educational programs.