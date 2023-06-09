Summer Nights 3.jpg

Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station again this summer to bring the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.

As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators. There will be a total of three shows this summer scheduled for Friday nights on June 9, July 7 and Aug. 4. The shows will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and no pre-registration is required, just cruise in.