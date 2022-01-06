Brenda Kalivianakis has officially announced her candidacy to run for the Fountain Hills Town Council. Kalivianakis has filed an intent to run for office with the town clerk and is currently circulating petitions to get on the ballot for the primary election on Aug. 2, 2022.
Kalivianakis graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1988, was an associate editor of the “SIU Law Journal” and graduated 18th in her class. Following her successful passage of the bar exam, she became a prosecutor for the Assistant State’s Attorney in Illinois. Upon leaving the State’s Attorney’s office, she practiced criminal defense law and thereafter created and ran a successful marketing company in the suburbs of Chicago, Ill.
Kalivianakis currently serves in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary as a divisional staff officer, is a member of the USCG Aux Color Guard and plays saxophone in the USCG Arizona Aux Band.
Kalivianakis said she is a principled constitutional attorney that promises to advocate the following principles to the residents of Fountain Hills: maximize economic opportunities that make sense, end wasteful spending and pet projects, ensure the infrastructure is well maintained and safe, ensure finances are stable and sustainable. She makes a commitment “to open, transparent responsive government, respect our special small town character and always seek new and innovative ways to improve the quality of life for each and every citizen.”
