Noon Kiwanis has partnered with the Town of Fountain Hills to sponsor the 18th Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
There will be pancakes, eggs and sausages plus coffee and juice. Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty and the popular balloon people will be in attendance, helped by the friendly elves.
Participants will be excited to join in a new activity this year, decorating their own cookie, which is sure to be lots of fun. Families are encouraged to bring their phones or cameras to capture long-lasting memories.
Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Ticket price is $12 per person and must be purchased in advance at fountainhillsaz.gov/rec.
Ticket sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 2, and will end when all 200 tickets are sold. The suggested age range for the event is preschool to third grade.