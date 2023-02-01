The Town Council has asked to see a more refined proposal before taking any action regarding a community brand and logo following a presentation at the Jan. 17 council meeting.
Following discussion during the 2022 council retreat, $20,000 was included in the budget for the current year to establish a marketing theme or strategy for the town.
The Gordley Group was awarded the proposal following consideration of six RFP responses received by staff. The company began the effort with a community-wide survey distributed via social media, the Chamber of Commerce and direct email via the Town’s business license listings. Over two weeks the survey received 750 responses that included 5,000 comments.
Three focus groups also participated that included council and council-elect members, staff, Chamber representatives, residents and businesses.
Five key brand attributes were identified including natural beauty of the community, safety/clean, community, small-town charm and friendliness, quiet.
Gordley developed two logo options for consideration, as well as proposals for how the logo would be used. The logo would be for marketing purposes to target new residents and businesses via the Town website, collateral material as well as printed and digital advertising.
The existing Town seal will continue to be used for official documents.
The council chose to continue working with “option A” but wants more work done on the concept.
Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis called the concept “dull” and “corporate” and “not friendly.”
“Keep what we have,” Kalivianakis said.
Councilwoman Hannah Toth said she would want something more vibrant.
“I agree we need to be more contemporary,” Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said. “(But) these images look like a napkin holder and the Sydney Opera House.”
Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs said she appreciated the feedback from the council and heard that “option A” is what the council wanted them to keep working on.
The council took no formal action.