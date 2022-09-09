During the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget process, Town Council approved funding for a Fountain Hills branding project. The Town completed a competitive bid process and received six submittals. The bid was awarded to the Gordley Group of Tucson, Ariz., at a cost not to exceed $20,000.
The project will kick off with a community-wide survey to research what the Town means to residents, businesses and visitors – in other words, Fountain Hills’ “brand.” The survey, created by Gordley Group, will help the agency learn the overall impression in the minds of the community, businesses and surrounding cities and helps shape and communicate the future for Fountain Hills. The survey launched on Monday, Sept. 5, and remains open through Saturday, Sept. 17.