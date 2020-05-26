On Monday, May 18, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale re-opened five of its nine branch locations following a two-month closure to slow the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with federal and state guidelines. The local McKee Branch was among those re-opened and will be in operation for summer day camps Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. These camps are for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Additionally, the teen center will offer summer programming for local teens.
“Many of the families we serve are heading back to their places of business and really need us right now,” said Robyn Julien, BGCS president and CEO. “We have spent the past two months preparing our safe reopening plan that follows all updated CDC guidelines and training teammates on new procedures and practices.”
The opened branches have undergone deep cleaning and sanitizing, painting and reorganizing. Parents/guardians can expect curbside drop-offs and pickups, which include temperature checks upon check-in.
The following additional safety procedures have been put in place:
*Curbside drop-offs and pickups in the front of all open clubs.
*All members and staff will have their body temperature taken prior to entering the building using no-touch thermometers.
*Hand sanitizer will be required for all before entering the building.
*Planned/spaced hand washing for members between rotations during the day.
*Members will be reminded to not touch their face and to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing.
*Hourly disinfecting of high-touch areas.
*Programming that is social-distancing conscious with instructions and reminders at the beginning of each rotation.
*Field trips and external outings have been cancelled until further notice.
*Entry into the clubs is prohibited to anyone who does not provide direct services to members – this includes sports clinics and camps.
“Our team of youth development professionals have been planning weekly themes, reading and literacy activities, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) projects, games and challenges and a lot of fun for our members,” Julien added. “Kids are ready to get back to the business of being kids, and we are thrilled to be there for them.”
Space is limited to keep grouping of kids to 10 or less during each rotation. For youth members, the cost is $179/week. Teen members attend at no charge with a current $25 annual membership. Register at bgcs.org/clubconnect.
Club sports have been cancelled for the summer season with the expectation of opening fall sports registrations on July 6. Those interested in a small clinic or camp for volleyball or basketball may contact Avalanche Athletics (avalancheathletics.com) or Hoop Code (hoopcode.com).