Over the summer six scouts and two adults from Boy Scout Troop 343 hiked 86 miles in the New Mexican Rockies at Philmont Scout Ranch. The trek lasted 12 days, including 10 days on the trail and two days at base camp.
While on the trek, the crew fly fished, rock climbed, toured a gold mine and completed three hours of trail building. Younger scouts in the troop attended Camp Geronimo outside of Payson this summer, where they obtained merit badges needed to advance their rank.
Troop 343 invites any boys ages 11-17, interested in scouting and the outdoors, to come to a Monday night meeting at the American Legion post across from Phil’s Filling Station. The first meeting of the year is on Aug. 12 and the troop meets each Monday from 7 to 8 p.m., excluding holidays and school breaks.