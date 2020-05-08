Members of Fountain Hills Boy Scout Troop 343 have been making the best of their time during the coronavirus outbreak.
“While we are not able to meet in person, we have weekly meetings that occur using the Zoom video-conference software,” said Harland Peele, Assistant Scoutmaster. “During the meetings, the Troop has been able to help scouts achieve rank advancements, obtain merit badges, as well as practice life skills and learn about new recreational equipment.”
The Troop is hoping that Scout Camp will be on this summer, and the troop will attend if camp will be open, as many of the Scouts are looking forward to summer camp. Scoutmaster Scott Woods said, “Recent discussions within the Troop have centered on potential activities to help assist the Fountain Hills community. We are communicating with other Troops around the nation to all brainstorm ways the Scouts can safely help in this time of crisis.”
The Fountain Hills Troop is very active with an outdoor activity every month and accomplishing several service projects recently, including installing a pull-up bar in Golden Eagle Park and working at the Community Garden. These service projects and outdoor activities have also unfortunately been put on hold as the Troop is following CDC and state guidelines to stay at home. When able to meet in person, they meet at American Legion Post 58 on Mondays at 7 p.m. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that has been postponed until further notice.
The Troop is always looking to recruit new members interested in outdoor activities and the “Scouting Lifestyle.” They welcome new members, even during these unique times. If interested in joining, contact bsatroop343@gmail.com for an invite to the weekly Zoom meetings. If interested in donating to the troop, donate to the Friends of Scouting program, which directly supports the local troop.