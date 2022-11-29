There was an accident at the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Fountain Hills that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released at Phoenix Children's Hospital, according to Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Betsy LaVoie.
According to LaVoie the boy was walking alongside a float helping a parade participant when he tripped on a curb. When he fell he was run over by a small trailer .
The incident occurred on westbound Avenue of the Fountains near Verde River Drive. Fountain Hills Fire Department medical personnel responded to the scene and treated the boy. He was transported from the scene by ambulance.
LaVoie said she was concerned about several versions about the incident that had been circulating.
“I want to make sure (everyone) knows the boy did not fall off the float,” LaVoie said. “It was truly a freak accident and had nothing to do with throwing candy from a float, he wasn’t even on a float.”
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident but had little information to provide at the scene.
LaVoie provided The Times with the information via email following the parade.