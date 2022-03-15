Join Dennis M. Robertson on a driving holiday journey to five fascinating and distinctly different, easily accessible sites in the United States and Canada where bones of prehistoric animals lay partially entombed in death beds within their natural habitat. The bones reveal secrets of how and when these animals lived, evolved and died.
The period of evolutionary history showcased by bones in these sites include Ice-Age animals, pre-Ice-Age mammals that roamed Nebraska millions of years ago and Dinosaurs from the era preceding the asteroid collision that caused the mass extinction 65 million years ago.
Dennis M. Robertson, M.D. is Professor Emeritus, Mayo College of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology. Dr. Robertson has been a docent at the River of Time Museum in Fountain Hills. In 2021, Dr. Robertson completed a training program with NASA and is now an official NASA Solar Ambassador.
The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Register for Course #6498. The program is free for Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center