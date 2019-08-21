The final article in the summer series, “Big dreams, tight pockets,” outlines how town government will tackle the aging facilities and services under the umbrella of Community Services.
Most likely within the next four or five years, voters will be asked to approve a bond proposition to replace the liner in Fountain Park, refurbish the Fountain’s electrical system and lighting, and reconstruct the Splash Pad.
Town Manager Grady Miller and Community Services Director Rachel Goodwin talked last week about the pending need for improvements.
The liner installed in 2000 has a life expectancy of 20 to 30 years.
“We’re coming up on 20 next year,” said Goodwin. “It’s certainly on our radar.”
“I think it is obvious that the costs are going to exceed what the town has for resources,” said Miller.
He believes a bond referendum would be in order. Town staff is evaluating the timing.
“I’d like to figure out a plan and, as part of the plan, recommend going forward with a solution to the council,” Miller added.
“We will have to have the council refer this to voters at some point.
“We need to figure out the logistics. How much life do we have left on that liner and how are we going to drain that lake?”
Many residents have told him about the horrific odor and swarms of flies that can occur naturally with a large body of water.
“I think it is beyond what we can do here,” said Miller, indicating that the best approach would be hiring an outside expert to head the project.
“It’s a matter of exploring what we should do, what we must do and what we can afford to do,” added Goodwin.
Any extensive project will have an impact on the community in terms of unknown costs, daily park usage and special events in the park.
Miller said the town would coordinate with the Sanitary District in determining a time to coordinate its intake of water.
“It’s not a quick project,” said Goodwin, reviewing the scenario 20 years ago when the liner was replaced. “The anecdotal information indicated it took several months.”
The town will enter uncharted waters because current town employees were not working during the previous project, said Goodwin.
“There’s not many people we can call and ask ‘How did you do it?’” said Goodwin. “We have had some sight inspections. We know the quality of the liner was top quality when it was installed. It was a very positive investment, which should extend its longevity.”
The liner’s life might have been preserved because it is not exposed to the sun and heat. Any new liner must be custom made.
Replacing the liner is expected to cost around $1.7 million. Additional expenses involve draining the entire lake, leasing trucks and equipment to remove the sludge and hauling the debris to an unknown disposal site.
“We have not investigated that aspect so we don’t know what that would cost,” said Goodwin. “The number we anticipate is $5 million.”
When upgrading the lake, the town also would improve Fountain lighting. Corrosive water pounding on the electrical system has taken a toll on the light fixtures at the base of the Fountain.
“They really are in horrible shape,” said Miller.
Other projects
Total reconstruction of the Rotary Centennial Splash Park, built in 2006 in partnership with the town, would make sense during Fountain Park’s improvements, said Miller.
The water feature is showing signs of aging because of extensive use and corrosive water. Replacement of similar water parks is recommended every 10 years, said Goodwin.
Installation of lighting to the Skate Park at Desert Vista Park is another recommendation.
The park could be better utilized evenings, especially during the summer, by skateboarders. Chipped concrete also is a safety concern.