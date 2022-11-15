Fountain Hills Unified School District put up two questions on the November General Election this year, and both failed to pass according to voting numbers as of Monday, Nov. 14.

The $20 million bond failed to pass by 1,792 votes, with 56.68% of voters against it. The 10% budget increase District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override failed to pass by 1,301 votes, with 54.76% against it. 14,863 ballots were cast in each election, with a turnout of 80.68%.