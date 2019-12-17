The Noon Kiwanis Club coordinates the local community blood drives and the group is busy getting ready for 2020 and beyond.
Five blood drives were held in 2019 on behalf of Vitalant with the cooperation of the Town of Fountain Hills and the use of the Community Center.
During 2019, residents donated a grand total of 747 units of blood, which equates to about 93 gallons.
Serving as blood drive coordinators for the club are Paul Appeldorn and Dr. Liz Smith.
“That 93 gallons might seem like a lot, but on an average day Vitalant requires 500 units of blood to supply the 60 hospitals they serve,” Appeldorn said.
“But our donors are the best, and we thank them for being loyal and so giving.
“They really are giving the gift of life when they roll up their sleeves and literally give a part of themselves.”
Club President Keith Junk notes that the club has coordinated community blood drives for many years now and has earned many accolades and awards from Vitalant for its success in recruiting donors and units of blood.
“We thank Paul and Liz for all the hard work they’ve put in over the years with the blood drives,” Junk added.
“We also want to give a special thanks to Sofrita and Little Caesars for their never-ending generosity of donating food during our blood drives.
“Please stop by, say hello and thank them.
“We also want to thank the Town of Fountain Hills for co-sponsoring the drives and allowing us to utilize the Community Center. Their staff is just terrific.”
Five drives have already been scheduled for 2020. The first one is set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Information: fhkiwanis.org or email fhblooddrive@live.com.