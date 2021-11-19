If it seems that blood drives take place frequently, it’s because they do.
The Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis community blood drive is held five times each year in coordination with Vitalant. According to the group’s information, red blood cells can be stored only for 42 days, so there is a constant need for donors.
The next drive is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, at the Community Center in the Pima and Hopi Rooms. Donation hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Appointments may be made by calling Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600, or 480-206-4785, or Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213. They also may be made online at donors.vitalant.org and enter the blood drive code, Kiwanis.
Advance appointments are encouraged to help maintain social distancing. Regardless of vaccination status, all donors must bring and wear a mask or cloth-based face covering.