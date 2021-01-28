Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Fountain Hills is commemorating January’s National Blood Drive Month with a blood drive Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30.
Co-Organizer Paul Appeldorn said response has been good so far, but appointment spots are still open during both days.
The event will be held at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Because donating blood has been determined to be an essential service in the pandemic, the event is able to be held safely in the Community Center, which is closed to the public at this time.
The blood drive will take place in all four ballrooms to ensure social distancing and maintain safe space between each donation station.
Registration for the upcoming drive is underway. Donors may call Paul Appeldorn at 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com; or call co-Organizer Dr. Liz Smith at 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 480-206-4785, or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign-up also can be done online at bloodhero.com, by choose “Kiwanis.”
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained.
All completed donations will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
Anyone showing flu-like symptoms is not eligible to give blood.
Those who have received any COVID-19 vaccine may still give blood or platelets but are not eligible to give convalescent plasma.
The universal Type O positive blood is critically needed at this time to help hospital patients.