After considering a move to Town Council chambers for the upcoming Noon Kiwanis/Town of Fountain Hills-sponsored blood drive, organizers pivoted again.
The event will be held in the Pima-Hopi rooms at the Community Center, the space used for past blood drives.
The blood drive is set for Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26. Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
To make an appointment, call co-organizer Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com, or call co-organizer Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 or 480-206-4785 or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign-up also can be done online at bloodhero.com by choosing “Kiwanis.”
Vitalant, which presents the blood drive, is transitioning to a new computer system on June 6. If possible, donors are encouraged to make their appointments using the old system before June 6.
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks or cloth-based face coverings are required, and social distancing will be maintained.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be done for all completed donations.