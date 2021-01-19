It’s a new year and time to make an appointment for the next blood drive.
Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Fountain Hills are holding the next event Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30, at the Community Center.
According to Paul Appeldorn, donating blood has been determined to be an essential service in the pandemic. Since the Community Center is closed, Vitalant and blood drive organizers are able to use all four ballrooms to maintain social distance between each donation station.
“Since this is an essential activity, the Town and Community Center staff have been very supportive of this effort,” Appeldorn wrote in an email. “The last three drives have been held in the ballrooms.”
Registration for the upcoming drive is underway now. Donors may call Appeldorn at 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com, or call co-organizer Dr. Liz Smith at 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 or 480-206-4785, or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign-up also can be done online at bloodhero.com by choosing “Kiwanis.”
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained.